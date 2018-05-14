New HP Envy 15, 17 and x360 models promise great battery life and up to 4K resolutions

HP has announced a slew of new Envy laptops that are due to hit stores from this month.

The HP Envy 13 Laptop comes in an all-metal design with a 13.3-inch 1080p screen. It features an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 quad-core processor and 8GB of RAM, plus 256GB of SSD storage. You can also spec it with up to Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics.

Bang & Olufsen quad speakers are on-board, as is a fingerprint sensor for security. However, it's headline feature is a claimed up to 14 hours of battery life.

It will be available this month, starting at around £849 in the UK.

The HP Envy 17 Laptop is a real desktop replacement. Its 17-inch display can be upgraded to 4K, while Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics can ensure that it provides smooth, detail-rich visual performance. It too comes with an 8th Gen Intel quad-core processor.

HP claims that it has battery life of up to nine hours and 15 minutes with general usage.

It hit stores in June, starting at £1,099.

The two new HP Envy x380 convertible laptops come in 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes. The latter is available with an optional 4K display.

The x380 13 has an AMD Ryzen processor with Radeon Vega graphics.

Both devices can flip over into tablet mode, with touch-enabled panels. And they provide up to 11 hours and 12 hours 45 minutes battery life respectively.

You will be able to purchase them from June, priced from £799 for the HP x380 13 and £849 for the x380 15.