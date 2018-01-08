  1. Home
HP Spectre 15 x360 is "world's most powerful convertible PC", ideal for professionals on-the-go

HP
HP has come out all guns blazing at CES 2018 with the arrival of the Spectre 15 x360, which lays claim to being the world's most powerful convertible PC. HP says it's designed for "creative enthusiasts and professional creatives", and has some seriously impressive hardware under the hood to assist with the most heavy of tasks.

So what exactly makes it so powerful? For starters there's the latest 8th generation Intel Core quad-core processor, which can be partnered with either Radeon RX Vega M or Nvidia GeForce MX 150 graphics. Either combination means creative professionals will be able to view and edit large 3D photos or 4K videos. 

If it's the latter, they can be viewed in super sharp 4K on the Spectre 15 x360's 15.6-inch touchscreen 4K display. It's protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 4, so can safe against scratches and it supports HP's Tilt Pen stylus for drawing and touch input. You'll be able to edit for hours on end too, thanks to the 13.5 hour battery life, but if you do find you're running low, HP's Fast Charge technology will get you back to 50 per cent within 30 minutes.

Being a convertible PC, you can use it as a normal laptop, or flip the screen round to morph into a stand mode, or use it as a tablet instead. Everything is housed within a slim aluminium chassis, available in a dark ash colour finish with copper accents, to really give it a premium and luxurious feel. 

The HP Spectre 15 x360 will be on shelves from March 2018, with pricing and full worldwide availability to be announced. 

