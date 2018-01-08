HP announces another Envy x2 convertible, this time with Intel power

HP has used CES 2018 to release a new version of its Envy x2 2-in-1 convertible laptop. HP already has a model of the x2 on the market with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor but this new variant has an Intel 7th generation Y-series processor.

The big push with the Snapdragon version is its ability to be "always connected", but HP is putting the same message across with the Intel model, as you can choose to spec it with a nano-SIM card slot for mobile data.

The majority of features have remained the same from the Snapdragon model, but with more power available from the Intel processor, the Envy x2 can now run Windows 10 Home, as opposed to Windows 10 S on the Snapdragon version. The screen has taken a jump in resolution too to 4K and it's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4.

The Intel model can be specced with up to 256GB of SSD storage and up to 8GB of RAM. It features two USB Type-C ports and a microSD card slot.

Unfortunately, because of the battery optimisation technology of the Intel processor, you won't get as much life out of the new x2. Battery power is rated at 15.9 hours, compared to around 20 with the Snapdragon model. However the battery can be recharged to 90 per cent in 90 minutes thanks to HP's Fast Charge technology.

The detachable keyboard has undergone a few design changes too. The keyboard you get with the Snapdragon version simply attaches and allows for a varying degree of tilt to get the best writing position.

The keyboard with the Intel model however sports a flat design, but it's so you can pull the screen over the top to morph into tablet mode, without having to remove the protective rear cover. Like the Snapdragon model, this Intel version supports Windows Ink.

You can get the new laptop via HP and other good retailers.