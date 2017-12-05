HP Envy x2 is an always-connected Snapdragon-powered Windows 10 2-in-1

Joining the always-connected Windows 10 PC party, Kevin Frost from HP took to the stage at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit to announce the HP Envy x2, a Snapdragon twist on its detachable 2-in-1 PC.

Frost claimed that HP choose a detachable format because customers prefer it, giving you a tablet with full-sized keyboard, very much in the spirit of the Microsoft Surface.

That detachable display is only 6.9mm thin and it's finished in aluminium for good looks and durability, making it a slightly more premium device than the Asus NovaGo.

Like Asus, HP is also promising over 20 hours of battery life, to keep you connected whenever, wherever - and a whopping 700 hours of standby time.

Also like the Asus device, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, it's joined by 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but offers a detachable keyboard cover, rather than being a conventional laptop format.

There's a 12.3-inch display, with the cover offering an adjustable kickstand arrangement. Of course there's 4G LTE connectivity - that's the whole point of these devices - and we spied a SIM slot on the side, suggesting it will accept a nano SIM.

There's no word on how much this will cost - we're expecting it to be a more expensive option than the Asus alternative - and we don't know exactly when it will be launching other than Spring 2018.