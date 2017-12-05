Home > Laptops > Laptop news > HP laptop news

HP Envy x2 is an always-connected Snapdragon-powered Windows 10 2-in-1

|
HP HP Envy x2 is an always-connected Snapdragon-powered Windows 10 2-in-1

Joining the always-connected Windows 10 PC party, Kevin Frost from HP took to the stage at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit to announce the HP Envy x2, a Snapdragon twist on its detachable 2-in-1 PC.

Frost claimed that HP choose a detachable format because customers prefer it, giving you a tablet with full-sized keyboard, very much in the spirit of the Microsoft Surface.

That detachable display is only 6.9mm thin and it's finished in aluminium for good looks and durability, making it a slightly more premium device than the Asus NovaGo.

Like Asus, HP is also promising over 20 hours of battery life, to keep you connected whenever, wherever - and a whopping 700 hours of standby time.

Also like the Asus device, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, it's joined by 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but offers a detachable keyboard cover, rather than being a conventional laptop format.

There's a 12.3-inch display, with the cover offering an adjustable kickstand arrangement. Of course there's 4G LTE connectivity - that's the whole point of these devices - and we spied a SIM slot on the side, suggesting it will accept a nano SIM.

There's no word on how much this will cost - we're expecting it to be a more expensive option than the Asus alternative - and we don't know exactly when it will be launching other than Spring 2018.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. Asus NovaGo initial review: Windows 10 but always connected
  2. Which Microsoft Surface device is best for you? Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Book, or Surface Studio?
  3. HP Envy x2 initial review: Premium 2-in-1, always connected
  4. HP Envy x2 is an always-connected Snapdragon-powered Windows 10 2-in-1
  5. Asus NovaGo makes Qualcomm's Snapdragon-powered Windows 10 PC a reality
  1. Best laptops 2017: The best laptops you can buy today
  2. Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
  3. MacOS High Sierra 'root' bug allows admin access without a password: Who is affected and how to fix it
  4. Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK laptop deals: Acer, Asus, Lenovo and more
  5. Bargain Black Friday hard drives to expand your Xbox One or PS4 up to 4TB

Comments