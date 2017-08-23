  1. Home
HP Omen X is a high-end gaming laptop you can easily upgrade

- Available from November, starting at $1,999

- No word on UK pricing or availability

Every now and then, HP does something for gamers.

For instance, earlier this year, it introduced a new line of Omen gaming laptops and products. And now, while at Gamescom 2017, the company has updated the line, with the debut of the Omen X laptop, a high-end gaming laptop with a 17-inch 4K display (for the top model). You can also get it with a 120Hz 1080p display, if you prefer performance over a higher-resolution screen.

Either way, the laptop is equipped with Nvidia G-Sync, and you can get it Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (factory overclocked). The base model has GTX 1070 with a 1080p display, 16GB of RAM, and a 256 GB SSD/1TB HDD for $1,999, while the top-end model, which costs $3,699, has GTX 1080 with a 4K display, 32GB of RAM, and 2 x 1TB of SSD storage/1TB HDD. Both come with Intel’s 7th generation Core i7 CPUs.

There’s support for overclocking the GPU and RAM, too. The top model has an overclockable Core i7-7820HK processor instead of the Core i7-7700HQ, which is found on the entry and mid-level models. Other features include the ability to connect up to two external displays, as well as single panel access to the HDDs, SSDs, and RAM, so it offers do-it-yourself expansion of components, which is rare.

And finally, the keyboard has mechanical switches and a giant space bar, with customisable RGB LED programming for lighting animations on each key. Connectivity options include three regular USB ports, two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, a HDMI port with HDR support, mini DisplayPort, Ethernet, and a card reader slot. The Omen X laptop will be available from November, starting at $1,999.

