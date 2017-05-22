  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. HP laptop news

HP Envy x360 loses some weight while boosting the specs

Along with updating and refreshing the Spectre x2 2-in-1, HP has given a similar treatment to the Envy x360 convertible, with a fully rotating hinge that lets you choose various positions to place it in.

One of our biggest gripes with the previous version of the x360 was that it was rather large, and we didn't feel it was the ideal companion for taking on-the-go. While HP may have kept the same 15.6-inch screen, it has managed to take a sizeable chunk off of the bezels to make it much more manageable.

Side bezels have been reduced by 55 per cent, to 6.65mm, while the top bezel is down 25 per cent to 13.9mm. Not only will this bezel trimming make the Envy x360 easier to carry around with you, it also gives the screen more of an edge-to-edge aesthetic.

The keyboard is also edge-to-edge, is fully backlit, has full-size keys with 1.5mm travel and there's even enough space for a full numeric keypad to the right.

hp envy x360 loses some weight while boosting the specs image 2

Two versions of the Envy x360 will be available, a Dark Ash Silver model with an AMD A9 or A12 processor, or a Natural Silver model with Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, depending on your configuration. Both will have full HD screens, although Intel-version customers will be able to specify an Ultra HD screen.

Storage can be specified in one of three ways, either a standalone HDD up to 1TB, a standalone SSD up to 512GB, or you can select a dual storage option that combines the two. Every model gets 16GB of RAM.

As with other HP products, the audio on the Envy x360 has been tuned by Bang & Olufsen and connections include a single USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, an HDMI, SD card reader and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Battery life figures differ depending on your processor option, the AMD version will last up to 10.25 hours, while the Intel model extends it to 11.5 hours. However, both have fast charge technology to regain 90 per cent power in 90 minutes.

Pricing and availability for the HP Envy x360 has yet to be announced.

