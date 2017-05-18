  The refreshed HP Spectre x2 2-in-1 is more powerful than ever

HP has updated the popular Spectre x2 2-in-1 convertible for 2017, with an improved design, and souped-up internal components.

Chief among the design changes are thinner bezels all around the screen. HP has managed to shave off 6mm either side, leaving 13.75mm of space and just over 4mm from the bezel below the screen.

As with the previous version, the detachable keyboard has full size keys and 1.5mm key travel and when you're using the Spectre x2 in laptop mode, the integrated kickstand will now let you tilt the screen up to 165-degrees.

The kickstand itself now comes with an improved release mechanism. With the previous version, you needed to release a locking switch, but now that's been ditched, making it much easier and quicker to setup.

HP has changed the aspect ratio from 16:9 to 3:2, as the latter is better for consuming media, such as viewing photos, which take up 100 per cent of the screen space. On a 16:9 screen, you would more than likely see black bars either side.

It's also better for viewing documents and webpages when using the tablet in portrait mode. The screen is 12.3-inches in size and has had its resolution bumped up to 3000 x 2000, providing 293ppi, has 450 nits peak brightness and is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 4.

The new Spectre x2 can be configured with the latest 7th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD, a vast improvement on the previous model. Connections include two USB Type-C ports that can both charge and transfer data, and a microSD card slot.

On the back of the Spectre x2 is a 13-megapixel camera, but HP hasn't revealed if it is an Intel RealSense camera for mapping surroundings for augmented reality applications. On the front you'll find a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera with infra-red for using with Windows Hello, letting you use your face to unlock the Spectre x2.

Battery life is down on the previous model to 8 hours with regular use, or 6 hours with media-heavy use. That's more than likely down to the increased screen resolution. However the new Spectre x2 can be quickly recharged to 50 per cent power in 30 minutes.

One thing that has remained from the previous version is speakers tuned by Danish audio experts Bang & Olufsen.

Pricing and availability for the new HP Spectre x2 has yet to be announced.