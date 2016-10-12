  1. Home
HP refreshes Spectre x360, Envy 13, Envy AIO, and Envy Display with design updates and more

HP has updated its premium Spectre and Envy consumer laptops, as well as the Envy all-in-one and Envy Display.

The company announced that Spectre x360 and Envy 13 have been given larger batteries and refreshed designs, with the x360 receiving a smaller footprint and an edge-to-edge display. HP also gave its Envy all-in-one PC a design update and Intel’s newest processors.

HPhp refreshes spectre x360 envy 13 envy aio and envy display with design updates and more image 2

HP Spectre x360 still offers a display that can rotate, but that display now comes with an edge-to-edge panel. The new model is 11.8mm slimmer than before, offers a quad speaker array, can last for up to 15 hours between charges, and has the ability to recharge its battery up to 90 per cent in 90 minutes. You can get it with a seventh-generation Core i5 or Core i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to a 1TB SSD.

HPhp refreshes spectre x360 envy 13 envy aio and envy display with design updates and more image 3

The new Envy 13 is made of aluminium and magnesium and can be configured with a full HD or quad HD display (there's a touchscreen option, too). HP gave it a 28-per cent larger battery for 14 hours of life. It's not as small as the x360, nor is it as pricey, but it can charge up to 90 per cent in 90 minutes. You can also get it with a seventh-generation Core i5 or i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

HPhp refreshes spectre x360 envy 13 envy aio and envy display with design updates and more image 4

As for HP’s new Envy all-in-one, it has a 27-inch quad-HD IPS touchscreen, with a 4K option is coming soon. You'll find a 9.5mm bezel, a pedestal design, Intel’s latest Core i5 or i7 processors, and an optional Nvidia GTX950M graphics card. HP is also updating its Envy Display. It's now a 27-inch 4K monitor with an IPS panel (178-degree viewing angles and 99 percent sRGB color gamut). It comes with plenty of ports, too.

HPhp refreshes spectre x360 envy 13 envy aio and envy display with design updates and more image 5

The new HP Spectre x360 will be available sometime in October starting at $1,159, while the new Envy 13 will cost $849 and the Envy all-in-one will start at $1,249 when they launch this month. HP also said the Envy Display will launch in December for $499.

There's no word yet on UK pricing and availability. 

