HP Elite Slice is a stylish modular PC that is far from beige, while Pavillon Wave PC looks like a speaker

HP has announced the launch of a very cool looking new modular based mini computer that can be adapted and changed depending on your needs and a home desktop computer that looks like a Bluetooth speaker.

The modular based PC, called the HP Elite Slice, it is the first of its kind and can be simply snapped together allowing users to pick and choose stackable options to add functionality depending on their needs.

Stackable modules currently include options such as an Audio Module audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen and the option of an Optical Disk Drive Module.

The Elite Slice will also offer a number of covers and accessories to allow to you to turn the top into a wireless charging station for your phone, the ability to add a Skype for business phone, or to bolt it to the back of a TV via a VESA plate. The HP Collaboration Cover for example, will let you run calls and conferences at the touch of a finger via the dedicated array of touch buttons on the top, although HP does say that you have to chose the cover at point of purchase rather than swapping it out later.

The ultra-small and sleek looking device comes in a black finish with gold accents to match the company's Spectre range of laptops and measures 6.5- x 1.38- x 6.5-inches and weighs just over a 1kg.

Keeping things cleaner still, there is no power cable as the entire machine can be powered from a display via only one USB 3.1 Type-C cable. HP hopes to be able to offer other "modules" in the future.

The unit will be powered by an Intel Core-i3/i5/i7 processor and come with up to 32GB of memory. Other features include an optional touch fingerprint sensor for improved security and easy authentication.

The HP Elite Slice starts from $699 in the US and is expected to be available in September 2016. The HP Audio Module price is $109 and the HP ODD Module price is $99.

The company is also offering a dedicated meeting room version as well called "HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms that is designed specifically to be used to power conference calls and presentations. It will cost $949 when it goes on sale.

HP has also announced a desktop for the home user too. Called the HP Pavilion Wave, the computer has been designed to look like a speaker rather than a traditional PC.

The HP Pavilion Wave sits on top of the desk featuring a compact, space-efficient 360-degree design and is built around the central audio system that has been finished with acoustic fabric.

A parabolic reflector on top of the PC reflects the sound coming from the speaker grille in parallel from all directions and acts as an outlet vent for hot air to come out.

Tuned by B&O Play the machine offers a 6th Generation Intel Core i7 quad-core desktop processors4, ample storage up to 2 TB HDD5, an optional dual drive with 128 GB SSD5 and up to 16GB of DDR4 system memory. There is even room for an optional AMD Radeon R9 M470 discrete graphics for photo and video editing or light gaming card.

HP Pavilion Wave starting price is $549.99 and is expected to be available at select retailers and HP.com on September 23, 2016.