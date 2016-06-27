  1. Home
HP made an 11-inch Chromebook with a touchscreen display

Hewlett-Packard is adding the Chromebook 11 G5 to its lineup of Chrome OS-powered machines - and the most interesting thing about this laptop is that it comes with a touch display.

This is HP's first Chromebook in the 11-inch range to offer a touchscreen. It has a 11.6-inch screen with an HD Anti-glare display (1366 x 768), though you can upgrade to an HD IPS touchscreen panel with Gorilla Glass. It features a 1.6gHz Intel Celeron N3060 processor, which HP claims is powerful enough to support video calls and video playback, and it should last 11 hours before needing a recharge.

Other features include an HP TrueVision HD webcam at 720p resolution, 2GB or 4GB of RAM, 16GB or 32GB storage options, two USB 3.1 ports, and a headphone jack. Also, the Chromebook 11 G5 weighs just 2.51 lbs (1.13 kg). There's a non-touch model available too. It weighs 2.61 lbs and lasts up to 12 hours and 30 minutes. For comparison purposes, Apple's 11-inch MacBook Air weighs 2.38 lbs.

HP has priced this PC starting at $189. It'll be available through HP partners in July, with wider availability in stores by October. And, yes, for those of you wondering, the Chromebook 11 G5 will run Android apps

