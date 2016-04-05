HP Envy laptops updated with 4k, thinner design, and more

HP has updated its Envy line of laptops bringing in a thinner design, the promise of longer battery life, and 4k display options for those that need high-definition on the go.

The new line will consist of three models; two 15.6-inch versions, and a whopping 17.3-inch model for power users.

The HP Envy x360 15.6-inch model is now 21 per cent thinner, weighs 2.04kg and measures 18.8 mm thick according to HP.

Featuring a new metal design, the HP ENVY x360 promises 11 hours, compared to 8 hours, on a single charge, and Intel's 6th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors with optional Intel Iris graphics or 7th generation AMD FX 9800P Quad-Core Processor with Radeon R7 Graphics and offers a higher resolution display option for customers who want to view or edit 4K content.

Storage and memory options consist of the ability to expand the system up to 16 GB of system memory and single or dual storage options with up to 2 TB HDD and up to 256 GB PCIe SDD

On the sound front users will get the usual HP Bang & Olufsen experience while those looking for connectivity shouldn't be too disappointed. Both feature three USB 3.0 ports and a USB Type-C that support data transfer, as well as HP Fast Charge, which allows you to charge the battery up to 90 per cent in just 90 minutes when powered off.

The 17.3-inch HP ENVY laptop weighs 2.99kg with a 25.45 mm profile. It comes with an Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics, up to 1 TB HDD or up to 512 GB SATA SSD storage and even an optical disk drive if you fancy going old skool.

The 15.6-inch HP ENVY x360 is planned to be available on HP.com on June 1 and bestbuy.com in the US on May 29 and Best Buy stores on June 12 starting at $680.

The 15.6-inch HP ENVY laptop is planned to be available on HP.com on May 25 and retailers in June 12 in the US with a starting price at $780.

The 17.3-inch HP Envy is planned to be available on HP.com on June 1 and bestbuy.com on May 29 in the US and available in Best Buy stores on June 12 with a starting price at $1,030.