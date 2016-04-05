New HP Spectre 13.3 laptop is thin, AAA battery thin

HP has revealed a new HP Spectre 13.3, that the company is claiming is the world's thinnest laptop measuring just 10.4mm thick.

Launched at the New York Times International Luxury Conference in Versailles, the laptop will feature a CNC machined aluminum chassis and even come in a limited edition version complete with diamonds and 18K gold touches.

But thin doesn't mean dumb. The new Spectre will feature an Intel Core i5 and i7 processors a HD 13.3-inch diagonal edge-to-edge display and Bang & Olufsen sound.

Think of this as the company's answer to the Apple Macbook, but with a bigger screen, more power, and a lot more bling.

That ridiculously thin chassis has been made possible by using an array of different materials in the design including a carbon fiber bottom rather than a metal one like the Dell XPS 13 or the Apple MacBook.

The carbon fiber parts also mean the laptop weights just 1.1kg.

Going all out, the new HP laptop will "feature high gloss copper accents reflect a hand-polished, jewelry-like finish and an innovative hidden piston hinge creates the illusion of a hinge-less design to offer an unmatched premium look-and-feel," says HP.

Further tech specs including three USB Type C connectors, two of which will support Thunderbolt, storage up to 512GB, and memory options up to 8GB of RAM. HP states that you'll get up to 9.5 hours of battery on a single charge thanks to some clever trickery with the internal batteries.

As for the gold and diamond version? Created by Tord Boontje and Jess Hannah, a limited number of devices from each designer will be auctioned at the Cannes Film Festival in May with the proceeds going to the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Dutch-born, London-based designer Tord Boontje created the HP Spectre by Tord Boontje that exhibits delicate, intricate and dreamlike patterns across the laptop. The ornate graphic pattern integrates cherry blossoms, graceful florals, a peacock and an exquisite butterfly. The 18K gold plated accents provide rich contrast with the patterns that gently intertwine with embedded Swarovski crystals set in a floral pattern against a deep Midnight Blue.

Jess Hannah, a Los Angeles-based jewelry designer of eponymous line J. Hannah, created the HP Spectre by J. Hannah with opulent 18K gold. The notebook top and rear is completely plated in 18K gold with a highly polished finish. HP's logo is encrusted with diamonds, each carefully placed by a diamond setter. Even the keyboard deck is plated in 18K gold to match the top cover and the power button is covered with diamonds for sparkling brilliance. The all over gold accented with a hint of sparkling diamonds displays Hannah's minimalistic design philosophy.

The Spectre 13.3 goes up for pre-order on April 25th in the US for $1,170 and up. It will be available in Best Buy stores the following month, on May 22nd, with configurations there starting at $1,250.