HP Spectre x360 refresh brings 4K, OLED and 15-inch options

HP has announced its Spectre x360 family is going to be packing some seriously strong attributes for 2016 including 4K screen, OLED, Bang & Olufsen audio and a larger 15-inch model.

The HP Spectre x360 13.3-inch model is back but now with an upgraded OLED display option. This should mean a brighter, lighter display that offers rich colours and excellent battery performance. The display is also QHD resolution. HP says: "OLED decreases the weight of the device by 50 grams while providing higher colour gamut at 103 per cent versus 72 per cent on WLED displays".

Also new for 2016 is the first 15.6-inch HP Spectre x360. This isn't just a larger laptop but is also higher resolution too with a 4K display. That's a 3,820 x 2,160 resolution for 281ppi. All this should fit in a 15.9mm thick and 1.83kg body and keep going for 9.5 hours on a charge says HP.

Both models feature Intel Core i5 or i7 processors with Iris graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Bang & Olufsen audio tech, USB 3.0, USB-C, mini display port, HDMI and audio jack.

The 15.6-inch HP Spectre x360 with 4K is available this month from £1000. The 13.3-inch HP Spectre x360 with OLED is available in the spring with pricing to be announced nearer the time.

