Silver HP Spectre x360 will also get Skylake processors and same features as B&O limited edition

During its holiday line-up unveiling in Barcelona, HP revealed a limited edition version of its high-end Spectre x360 laptop that celebrates the 90th anniversary of audio partner Bang & Olufsen. It features a double-dipped anodised finish, with ash and copper colours and elements, plus an updated processor over the original x360, in Intel's 6th generation Core i5 and i7 (Skylake) chips.

What HP didn't say during the keynote was whether it was also planning to upgrade its usual silver version of the x360 to match. The laptop launched in March this year to great critical success, so it would be a shame if it wasn't updated too.

Thankfully, a HP executive told Pocket-lint that not only would it be updated, but new Spectre x360s bought from November will feature the exact same specifications as the Bang & Olufsen limited edition version. Indeed, the B&O model is only different because of the colour, we were told.

"We revising the silver one. Mechanically and electronically they are the same, so starting from November when you buy one it will have Skylake in it," explained Mike Nash, HP's vice president of consumer PCs and personal systems.

He also revealed to us that even the existing Spectre x360 has identical speakers, albeit without the Bang & Olufsen branding.

"Literally the difference is the colour," he said. "The audio system is the same."

The HP Spectre x360 with 6th generation Intel Skylake processors starts at £899 and that includes a Full HD 13.3-inch display 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.