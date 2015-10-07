HP takes on Apple Music and Spotify with HP Lounge, free unlimited music streaming

HP has announced its own music streaming service that is free for all buyers of consumer laptops and PCs from the brand going forward.

HP Lounge is essentially the company's rival to services like Apple Music and Spotify in that it presents streaming of tracks and curated playlists in what HP calls a "radio service". It also offers premium experiences, making of videos and tickets for concerts and the like.

The service is run in partnership with the Universal Music Group, so currently exclusively features artists from that label. That includes Jessie J and a number of other worldwide stars.

Not only will the HP Lounge be free to access for HP device owners, but it will be unlimited too, so can be used at any time day or night with no limits.

It was launched alongside a whole raft of new devices in Barcelona at the company's launch event. They included a new version of the Spectre x360 laptop with Bang & Olufsen speakers, a Spectre x2 2-in-1 with a super slim design, and a new 8-inch 2-in-1 tablet that docks with a Bluetooth keyboard, the Envy Note 8.

HP also further teased a new device yet to come that is expected to be a Star Wars-themed laptop. Darth Vader's unmistakeble breaths played out to a packed media scrum. We'll bring you more on that when we have it.