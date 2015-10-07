  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. HP laptop news

HP takes on Apple Music and Spotify with HP Lounge, free unlimited music streaming

|
Pocket-lint HP takes on Apple Music and Spotify with HP Lounge, free unlimited music streaming
Which is the best Microsoft Surface device for you?
Which is the best Microsoft Surface device for you?

- HP's own "radio streaming" service

- Free with new HP laptops and PCs

- Partnered with Universal Music

HP has announced its own music streaming service that is free for all buyers of consumer laptops and PCs from the brand going forward.

HP Lounge is essentially the company's rival to services like Apple Music and Spotify in that it presents streaming of tracks and curated playlists in what HP calls a "radio service". It also offers premium experiences, making of videos and tickets for concerts and the like.

The service is run in partnership with the Universal Music Group, so currently exclusively features artists from that label. That includes Jessie J and a number of other worldwide stars.

Not only will the HP Lounge be free to access for HP device owners, but it will be unlimited too, so can be used at any time day or night with no limits.

It was launched alongside a whole raft of new devices in Barcelona at the company's launch event. They included a new version of the Spectre x360 laptop with Bang & Olufsen speakers, a Spectre x2 2-in-1 with a super slim design, and a new 8-inch 2-in-1 tablet that docks with a Bluetooth keyboard, the Envy Note 8.

HP also further teased a new device yet to come that is expected to be a Star Wars-themed laptop. Darth Vader's unmistakeble breaths played out to a packed media scrum. We'll bring you more on that when we have it.

PopularIn Laptops
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review: Windows 10 perfection, bar one irritation...
Qualcomm intros Snapdragon 8cx for premium always-on Windows 10 laptops
Apple MacBook Air (2018) review: Return of the Mac
Microsoft Surface Centaurus will ditch the keyboard for a second screen
Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
Want the Surface Studio monitor for your PC setup? It's coming in 2020
Comments