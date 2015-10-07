Spectre x2 is HP's thinnest 2-in-1 ever and it's powerful too

Following Microsoft's big unveil of its Windows 10 hardware last night, HP has held an event to reveal its new offerings. One of these is a new Spectre x2 laptop that converts into a tablet.

The Spectre x2 is the thinnest 2-in-1 convertible PC the company has ever made at 8mm thin as a tablet and 13.15mm with the keyboard attached. It's light too at 1.22kg in total weight. But it's specs still manage to impress.

The Spectre x2 packs the latest sixth gen Intel Core M processors in a fanless system with up to 256GB storage.

The display is a 12-inch touch panel with 1080p resolution and 150-degree viewing angle. There is an included HP Active Pen for drawing on-screen. The display also features Panel Self Refresh tech allowing it to hold images on the screen so as to save processing power. There's also a larger battery thanks to the U-shaped kickstand, although how long that lasts wasn't divulged.

There's an 8-megaixel rear camera and an Intel RealSense camera on the front for 3D interactivity. Plus Bang & Olufsen tuned dual speakers on both the keyboard and tablet.

The Spectre x2 also features two USB 3.0 Type-C connectors and includes an adapter in the box. There is also 4G connectivity and the device comes with HP DataPass allowing connection over LTE without a contract, with 250MB free per month.

The HP Spectre x2 will be available in October starting at £849.

READ: Microsoft Surface Book: Everything you need to know about the world's fastest laptop