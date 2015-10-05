HP might debut a Star Wars-themed Windows 10 device this week

HP is likely getting ready to unveil a Star-Wars themed Windows 10 device. If that's the case, you'll apparently get to see it shown off in just two days.

The PC maker has a press event planned for 7 October in Barcelona, where Microsoft will join HP on stage in order to reveal new Windows 10 devices. Little else is known about what types of devices we can expect, though HP has just posted a teaser to Twitter that gives us at least one clue.

The teaser on Twitter included what looks like a laptop suspended in the universe, opening up, and glowing. It is accompanied with the following caption: "Discover the power of the dark side on October 7th. #StarWars @HPSpecialEdition." We can therefore assume a Star Wars-themed Windows 10 laptop is on the way from HP.

Windows 10 is an entirely new version of the Windows operating system from Microsoft. It was released on 29 July in seven different versions. With the software now available to users across the world, companies - like HP - have been announcing/releasing their latest hardware running Windows 10.

Keep in mind this is all just speculation. We'll know more about HP's upcoming device in a couple days. Until then, check out Pocket-lint's HP and Windows 10 hubs for all the latest and related news.