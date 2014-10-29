HP Sprout PC offers a built-in projector and touch mat instead of mouse and keyboard

HP has a new Windows PC called Sprout. But it's not your typical desktop machine.

First and foremost, it features a 23-inch diagonal screen, along with a built-in projector and 20-point capacitive touch mat. The HD DLP projector, which boasts Intel's RealSense 3D (14.6-megapixel) camera system and an LED lamp, sits on top of the all-in-one display, while the mat goes in front and replaces the traditional mouse-and-keyboard setup, giving you an entirely touch-input experience.

Not only can use the mat as a Wacom tablet of sorts, sketching and creating with your hands, but you can also scan 2D and 3D objects and then use a stylus to manipulate and move those scanned objects as you see fit. The mat works with a variety of HP Sprout-specific apps, enabling gesture support as well as the ability to create hand-drawn projects and even layers within those projects.

A video, provided by HP, showed how you could take a picture of yourself with the projector, for instance, and then you could use the mat to draw doodles and captions onto that picture. And that's just one example; there are tonnes of possibilities. You also don't have to worry about things feeling slow or clunky, because everything is powered by Windows, an Intel i7 processor, and 1TB of storage.

Watch the video above for more information. HP also has a dedicated website, with more details about Sprout.