HP's new Stream series of Windows laptops and tablets is both colourful and affordable

Hewlett-Packard has announced a colourful lineup of HP Stream laptops and tablets. And not only do they run Windows, but they're also affordable.

Set to release just in time for the holiday shopping season, HP's Stream series includes two new laptop computers and two tablets. The laptops run Windows 8.1 and feature an Intel Celeron processor, 32 GB of flash memory storage, and either a 11.6-inch or 13.3-inch HD display.

The larger laptop model, which starts at $229.99, offers additional options like a touch display and 200 MB of free 4G data each month. The 11.6-inch laptop will cost $199.99 and doesn't have a touch display, though color choices for any of the laptops include Orchid Magenta or Horizon Blue.

As for the tablets, they include the HP Stream 7 and the HP Stream 8. The tablets have 7-inch and 8-inch displays, respectively, and run Windows 8.1. While the 8-inch tablet uniquely has an option for 200 megabytes of 4G data, both tablets come with HP’s apps for connectivity, music, and photos.

Earlier this year, Microsoft shined a spotlight on several new Windows-powered laptops months away from release. All of them cost less than $250 each. It announced a $199 Windows laptop from HP in August, for instance, dubbed the HP Stream 14.

“The HP Stream products announced today hit the mark with sleek design, portability, access to free cloud storage, and the familiarity of Windows and Office 365," said Mike Nash, vice president in the Personal Systems Group at HP, in a statement.

HP is offering free cloud storage and free 4G connectivity (no contract) on selected models as well as the option to get 1TB of Microsoft OneDrive and Office 365 Personal edition for a year. And finally, each machine comes with a $25 gift card for use in Microsoft's store.

You can expect the new HP Stream products to launch in the US in November. The HP Stream 7 tablet will cost $99.99, while the HP Stream 8 will cost $149.99.

