Do you have an HP laptop power cord with LS-15 on it? If so, you may be at risk (update)

UPDATE: Pocket-lint has been told that the UK may also be affected and that the recall is global. If you have a lead with "LS-15" on it and you bought your laptop between September 2010 and June 2012, you should also check with HP if it needs to be recalled, no matter where you are.

You can read the original story below...

HP is recalling six million power cords it distributed with its notebook computers between September 2010 and June 2012 after 29 isolated cases of similar cords overheating, melting or charring resulting in claims of burns and property damage.

The recall is in effect in the US and Canada and is specific to power cords with the identifier "LS-15" on the adapter end. Not all cables with that molded mark or those outside of North America are affected.

Users of HP or Compaq laptops in the affected countries who think their cord could be part of the recall are advised to immediately stop using their power cord, unplug it and contact Hewlett Packard for a free replacement. It is only the cord, rather than the charger that could be at fault. The notebooks are fine to run off battery power.

"On 26 August 2014 HP announced a worldwide voluntary recall and replacement program in cooperation with various government regulatory agencies, for affected AC power cords distributed worldwide with HP and Compaq notebook and mini notebook computers, as well as with AC adapters provided with accessories such as docking stations, sold from September 2010 through June 2012," the company said on its dedicated recall page.

"HP customers affected by this program will be eligible to receive a replacement AC power cord for each verified, recalled AC power cord at no cost.

"HP believes that certain power cords shipped with notebook PC products and AC adapter accessories may pose a risk of a fire and burn hazard to customers. We are taking this action as part of our commitment to provide the highest quality of service to our notebook customers."

Please note that the top image is an illustration of a UK power cord, not one of those suspected to be affected. The other two illustrations are of the actual type being recalled in the US.