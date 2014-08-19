  HP Stream 14 is a Windows 8.1 Chromebook rival, with 100GB of OneDrive storage

Microsoft's first Chromebook competitor is expected to be a Windows PC called HP Stream 14. It'll even come with 100 GB of OneDrive cloud storage for two years.

The HP Stream 14 will not only offer cloud storage, just like a Chromebook, it will be lower-priced too. Details on the $199 laptop leaked on Monday, with tech website Mobile Geeks spotting an entire data sheet. Top features include a 14-inch display (1366 x 768-pixel resolution), AMD Mullins chip combined with 2 GB of memory, either 32 or 64 GB of flash storage, and an SDXC card slot.

The data sheet also revealed that the 3.9-pound laptop should come with support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, three USB ports, HDMI out, a webcam, and four speakers that support Beats Audio. It'll also run Microsoft's Windows 8.1 operating system.

Earlier this year, Microsoft shined a spotlight on several new Windows-powered laptops months away from release. All of them cost less than $250 each. It announced a $199 Windows laptop from HP, for instance, dubbed a "Stream" device. It was expected to launch just in time for the holiday season.

Reports are now assuming the HP Stream 14 is HP's Stream device that briefly unveiled, though we still don't know when exactly the laptop will release.