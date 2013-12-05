  HP adds Leap Motion touchless control to 11 more PCs

Hewlett-Packard was the first manufacturer to embed Leap Motion into a PC with the HP ENVY 17 Leap Motion SE notebook in September, and now it will add the embedded gesture control to 11 new machines including all-in-ones and desktops.

The new HP PCs will ship with keyboards featuring built-in Leap Motion sensor technology when they become available. The technology will allow customers to use touchless 3D interaction to control their computer, play games, and interact with other applications.

The new computers - such as the HP ENVY Recline 23 Beats, HP Pavilion 23, and HP ENVY Phoenix 810 - will be available from HP's online store and other retailers. Each Leap Motion-enabled HP will ship with the Airspace app marketplace and Leap Motion software pre-installed, along with bundled applications to get customers started. No release date has been provided.

"In the future, motion control will become a part of everyday life, with motion-control technology embedded in a wide variety of devices – including tablets, smartphones, interactive kiosks, and head-mounted displays," Leap Motion wrote in a blog post. "At the same time, Leap Motion technology will become ubiquitous among desktop platforms."

It sounds like Leap Motion is planning to integrate with more manufacturers other than HP, though the company didn't specify. Beyond HP's current line-up, Leap Motion is available for $79.99 as a small USB peripheral device designed to be placed on your desktop, facing upward. Think Xbox Kinect for the desktop.

A video on Leap Motion's YouTube account shows how the touchless technology works.