  HP Chromebook 11 announced, coming to UK care of Currys & PC World

Google has announced another collaboration with HP for its Chromebook series of cloud computers. The HP Chromebook 11 is smaller than the previous Pavilion Chromebook 14 - the clue is in the title - and comes in a variety of fun colour schemes.

Although there is an all-black version of the new 11.6-inch device, the main design theme offers a white case with red, blue, green or yellow trim around the keyboard. It uses the same Micro USB power socket so you can plug in the Chromebook using the same charger as an Android phone - or many other devices, these days. And it has instant-on start up time. Promises to be online within three seconds of switching it on.

The screen resolution is 1366 x 768 and it runs on an Exynos 5250 processor. There is 2GB of RAM on board, with storage space of 16GB on an internal SSD. Google offers 100GB of free Google Drive cloud storage on top of that, but you will need to be online to access it. It is loaded with Chrome OS and a number of Google apps, such as Gmail, YouTube and Hangouts.

Other specifications include two USB 2.0 ports, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and integrated speakers. Battery life is claimed to last up to six hours in use.

Currys & PC World is handling sales duties in the UK and it is available to pre-order online for £229. The HP Chromebook 11 will ship on 21 October.