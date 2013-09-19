  HP announces world first Leap Motion laptop and the first fanless ultrabook cum tablet with Haswell innards

HP has just unveiled two very interesting new laptops, the HP Envy17 Leap Motion Special Edition with Leap Motion gesture controls built-in and the other, HP Spectre13 x2 with fanless Haswell processors and a detachable ultrabook design.

The HP Envy17 Leap Motion Special Edition is the first laptop to integrate Leap Motion controls by building the sensor into the body near the trackpad. That means gesture controls can be executed right in front of the mighty 17.3-inch Full HD display that's showing off Nvidia graphical smarts. The laptop also crams into its aluminium chassis a backlit keyboard, Beats graded audio and some pre-loaded Leap Motion Airspace Store apps.

The HP Spectre13 x2 is a 13-inch tablet, with keyboard dock, that is totally fanless. This lets you detach the 1080p display to use as a tablet with the power of Intel Haswell Core i3 or i5 and up to 8GB RAM, complemented by 64GB or 128GB SSD. That all gives you up to seven and a half hours of battery, according to HP, which isn't bad for the power.

HP has also announced a Spectre 13 to replace last year's Spectre XT. This will the thinnest and lightest in the line at 1.4kg and 13.4mm thick with a 13.3-inch Full HD display and Haswell Intel Core i5 power. And it delivers nine hours on a charge. This will be on sale in November from £1,100.

The HP Envy17 and HP Spectre13 x2 will be on sale from November, both starting at £1,000.