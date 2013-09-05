  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. HP laptop news

HP's Envy Recline is a 23 or 27-inch AIO PC that lies down like a tablet

|
1/5  

HP has been making touchscreen all-in-one PCs for quite sometime, but that hasn't stopped the company introducing another line at IFA 2013 that can notably recline.

Appropriately called the Envy 23 Recline and Envy 27 Recline, the AIO PCs actually lie or fold down. Users can move the their touchscreens lower and closer, streamlining the interaction experience so that they can work more comfortably. The computers are quite reminiscent of the Dell XPS One 27, but they appear even more ergonomic.

hp s envy recline is a 23 or 27 inch aio pc that lies down like a tablet image 5

HP has said there is a place in the market for the Envy Recline because a recent study proved "people preferred their screen in a low and close position for 100 per cent of touch-related tasks". Such tasks could be browsing through pics, playing a virtual keyboard or just surfing the web. The Envy Recline is the most literal application of a tablet-laptop-desktop PC.

Pocket-lint will likely have a hands-on with the PC soon enough, so we'll be sure to report on whether the Envy Recline is useful or rather gimmicky. Moving on to the specs, the new Envy Recline sports either a 23-inch or 27-inch 1080p IPS display with 10-point capacitive touch. They also have the latest Intel Core processors, Nvidia GeForce GT 730A graphics and up to 16GB of RAM.

hp s envy recline is a 23 or 27 inch aio pc that lies down like a tablet image 3

The 23-inch base model specifically has a 2.9GHz Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 802.11n Wi-Fi, where as the 27-inch has 12GB of RAM, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, NFC and a solid state cache. Both also models feature a wireless keyboard and mouse, five USB ports, HDMI input and Beats Audio.

The Envy 23 Recline will start at $1,349 (£865), though a more affordable $999 configuration will launch later. The Envy 27 Recline will start at $1,399. Both will release on 6 September. There's even red and black Beats Audio special editions that will start at $1,249, but they won't land until November.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
  2. Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
  3. Asus announces Chromebox 3 mini-PC with Intel 8th Gen chips and 4K UHD support
  4. HP's new Omen 15 gaming laptop offers more speed and slim bezels
  5. What is the Apple Star N84? ARM hybrid, touchscreen MacBook or just a new iPhone?
  1. Windows 10 vs Windows 10 Pro: What's the difference?
  2. MacOS 10.14: All the features we hope Apple will announce at WWDC 2018
  3. Chromebook vs laptop: Which should you buy?
  4. How to upgrade your gaming area with lighting, speakers and more
  5. Acer Swift 5 (15-inch) initial review: The shape of things to come
Comments