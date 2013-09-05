HP's Envy Recline is a 23 or 27-inch AIO PC that lies down like a tablet

HP has been making touchscreen all-in-one PCs for quite sometime, but that hasn't stopped the company introducing another line at IFA 2013 that can notably recline.

Appropriately called the Envy 23 Recline and Envy 27 Recline, the AIO PCs actually lie or fold down. Users can move the their touchscreens lower and closer, streamlining the interaction experience so that they can work more comfortably. The computers are quite reminiscent of the Dell XPS One 27, but they appear even more ergonomic.

HP has said there is a place in the market for the Envy Recline because a recent study proved "people preferred their screen in a low and close position for 100 per cent of touch-related tasks". Such tasks could be browsing through pics, playing a virtual keyboard or just surfing the web. The Envy Recline is the most literal application of a tablet-laptop-desktop PC.

Pocket-lint will likely have a hands-on with the PC soon enough, so we'll be sure to report on whether the Envy Recline is useful or rather gimmicky. Moving on to the specs, the new Envy Recline sports either a 23-inch or 27-inch 1080p IPS display with 10-point capacitive touch. They also have the latest Intel Core processors, Nvidia GeForce GT 730A graphics and up to 16GB of RAM.

The 23-inch base model specifically has a 2.9GHz Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 802.11n Wi-Fi, where as the 27-inch has 12GB of RAM, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, NFC and a solid state cache. Both also models feature a wireless keyboard and mouse, five USB ports, HDMI input and Beats Audio.

The Envy 23 Recline will start at $1,349 (£865), though a more affordable $999 configuration will launch later. The Envy 27 Recline will start at $1,399. Both will release on 6 September. There's even red and black Beats Audio special editions that will start at $1,249, but they won't land until November.