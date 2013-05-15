  1. Home
HP caters for Windows and Android fans with Split x2 and SlateBook x2 hybrids

HP has followed up its Envy x2 hybrid laptop/tablet with not one but two new devices.

The HP Split x2 is effectively a Windows 8 touchscreen PC with a detachable keyboard because it runs on laptop processing. It is available with either an Intel Core i3 or i5 Ivy Bridge processor inside so sits nicely among comparably spec'ed notebooks. However, as the screen detaches, it becomes a 13-inch 1366 x 768 Windows 8 tablet device.

The tablet part comes with its own battery and storage, while the keyboard adds additional battery power when plugged in. It also contains a 500GB hard drive, so there's no skimping on that front.

As it's a HP, Beats Audio processing is on-board, and compatibility with WiDi is offered for those who want to use screen mirroring on receptive displays. A 2-megapixel front-facing camera is supplied for video calling and the like.

The HP SlateBook x2 is also a hybrid tablet and notebook but runs on Android instead. It is the first detachable device to market with an Nvidia Tegra 4 processor, so should be no slouch for entertainment and gaming as well as work applications.

It comes with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean pre-installed, and offers the whole gamut of Google services, including access to Google Play for apps and content. It also comes with TegraZone to access games that have been optimised to run on the Tegra 4 processor, and the 10.1-inch touchscreen has a resolution of 1920 x 1200, so is very high resolution.

Launching in the United States in August - with UK availability yet to be announced - the SlateBook x2 will start at $479.99 (£315) and the Splt x2 will retail from $799.99.

