HP Connected Music's UK live debut: Ellie Goulding gig for selected service users

  HP Connected Music's UK live debut: Ellie Goulding gig for selected service users
HP Connected Music is one of those crossover tech products-meets-promotion-meets-service concepts that we've already been introduced to in November 2012. But that was in Paris to mark the beginning of HP's opening of the Universal Music catalogue and reward-based music service to all its Windows 8 customers.

Now UK music fans can be part of the party too, as select users of the Connected Music service will be pulled from an apparent virtual hat - if they "Participate" - and offered the chance to see Ellie Goulding live in London on 21 March.

The only catch, so to speak, is that you'll need to be part of the service - which means either 90-days into an HP purchase or an ongoing paying customer of Connected Music - and be lucky enough to find yourself on the receiving end of the lottery system.

If you're not part of the service then there will be a live stream for all to see, available via HP's channel on our good ole video-viewing friend YouTube.

As an extra splash HP is also offering up a prize to an aspiring photographer to shoot the gig and win some extra goodies. Sometimes, it seems, tech can cross that threshold and push beyond just a product - that's the hook here, as Spotify Premium is an obvious big contender for HP to head up against in the UK.

