  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. HP laptop news

HP U160 portable external monitor will extend your laptop display

|
  HP U160 portable external monitor will extend your laptop display
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?

HP has announced the HP U160, a portable external monitor for your laptop.

The concept sounds appealing - an external display that you can hook up to your compact laptop to give you a little more viewing space - but HP emphasises that this is designed for commercial use: ie, sharing presentations, rather than as a consumer device.

It is USB powered, which will limit what you can connect it to, as you'll need a full-sized USB port, from which the monitor will not only draw the image feed but also the power, so it will drain your laptop battery.

Because the power draw can be quite heavy, the U160 comes with a double USB lead (as many higher-power USB devices do), so in some cases it will occupy two USB ports on your device. 

The display itself is a 15.6-inch backlit LED monitor, with a resolution of 1366 x 768. It's rated at 180-nit, so it isn't hugely bright, but adequate for typical indoor viewing. 

The viewing angle is listed as 90-degrees, which is rather limited. For commercial application that's probably going to be fine. It weighs 1.5kg, so it's about the same weigh as an average laptop.

The HP U160 might not have much of an impact in the consumer space, but as more of us choose a laptop as a main work device, perhaps portable external monitors will be the way of the future?

It will be available from January 2013 at $179. 

PopularIn Laptops
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review: Windows 10 perfection, bar one irritation...
Qualcomm intros Snapdragon 8cx for premium always-on Windows 10 laptops
Apple MacBook Air (2018) review: Return of the Mac
Microsoft Surface Centaurus will ditch the keyboard for a second screen
Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
Want the Surface Studio monitor for your PC setup? It's coming in 2020
Comments