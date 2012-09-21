HP Envy m4 Notebook revealed along with Pavilion Sleekbook 14 and 15

HP has revealed three new laptop computers that will run the new Windows 8 platform and be powered by the latest Intel Core TM processors, including a vamped up HP Envy m4 Notebook PC.

The manufacturer has also unveiled the HP Pavilion Sleekbook 14 and 15 models, but it’s the HP Envy m4 that really captures the eye.

Sporting a 14-inch HD display, HP has fitted the Envy m4 with a third-generation Intel Core processor all in a “thin and light package”. The build quality looks top notch with an aluminium design and backlit keyboard and HP hasn’t shied away from including a host of its own features either.

HP ProtectSmart, for example, helps protect your data should you accidently drop the Envy m4 or bash it inadvertently, while HP CoolSense is again present to help keep the computer’s temperature to a minimum. Other highlights include HP SimplePass that means you can unlock the computer with a swipe of your finger and an HP TrueVision HD Webcam.

Audio is supplied by Beats AudioTM with a subwoofer and two speakers, while some models will include Intel WiDi, enabling consumers to project content to an HD TV without the need for wires.

The HP Pavilion Sleekbook 14 and 15 are both available in black and red and feature 14 and 15.6-inch displays respectively. Each offers 1TB of storage, HDMI, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports and the option for NVIDIA graphics.

The bigger HP Sleekbook 15 also houses a 15-numeric keypad, while both variants also feature HP’s ProtectSmart data saving and TrueVision webcams.

Pocket-lint has also been made aware of the HP Touch to Pair Mouse, “the world’s first wireless mouse with near field communication (NFC)”. Tap the mouse on any Bluetooth-enabled PC or tablet and it will be instantly paired.

Sounds great though we’d have been even more impressed if they’d somehow made it possible to implement your smartphone’s NFC capabilities to let you make payments or transfers images by tapping your phone on the computer.

No word on UK pricing or availability yet, but the HP Envy m4 Notebook PC will be available in the US from 26 October starting from $899.99, while the HP Pavilion Sleekbook 14 and 15 will be available from the same day starting at $499.99 and $599.99 respectively. As for the HP Touch to Pair Mouse, that’s coming out in November at a price of $39.

UPDATE 28 September: HP has made Pocket-lint aware that the HP Pavilion Sleekbook 14 and 15 will be available in the UK from October with pricing starting at £429.