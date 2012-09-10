HP goes Windows 8 crazy with all-in-one PC range to follow tablets

During the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin a couple of weeks back, HP launched a series of Ultrabooks and tablet hybrid devices that will come loaded with Windows 8 from launch. Now the dust has settled, the manufacturer has announced further products to be pre-loaded with Microsoft's new operating system, and each and every one of them is an all-in-one desktop PC.

The top-of-the-range HP SpectreOne, and the HP Envy 20 Touchsmart and HP Envy 23 Touchsmart PCs are all touchscreen editions, making the most of the new tactile nature of Windows 8, while the HP Pavilion 20 dispenses with the touch capabilities in preference for a tidier price ticket.

Clearly an iMac rival, the HP SpectreOne is super thin, at just 11.5mm, comes with a 23.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display and comes with a wireless track pad.

Top line spec includes an Nvidia 1GB graphics card, HP's proprietary TouchZone near-field communication (NFC) technology, two USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI in (so you can plug a console or set-top-box into the PC to turn it into a TV or monitor), and Beats Audio headphone jack.

You can upgrade the machine with an optional SSD too.

The HP Envy 20 and HP Envy 23 are essentially the same machine but with different screen sizes. One's a 20-incher and the other, yep, has a 23-inch screen. They can both sense up to 10 fingers on the screen at once, and come with Beats Audio and a whole host of proprietary HP goodies, including HP Connected Photo, Connected Music and Connected Backup.

Each of the Envy's has a screen resolution that's HD rather than Full HD, but will run Windows 8 just as effectively as the SpectreOne. They can also be upgraded to carry SSDs and come with storage space of up to 3TB.

Finally, the HP Pavilion 20 is a 20-inch budget all-in-one that will come with many of the mod cons of the Envy range, but without the touchscreen.

There's no word on UK price or availability for the PCs yet, but the HP SpectreOne will cost $1,299 in the States and be released in November. The HP Envy 20 will be $799, the HP Envy 23 $999 - both will be in stores in October. And the HP Pavilion 20 will be $449 and also available from October.

UPDATE Pocket-lint has just learnt that the HP SpectreOne and HP Envy 23 models will be coming to the UK in mid-November and late October respectively. The HP SpectreOne will be priced at £1,199, while the HP Envy 23 will cost £749.99.