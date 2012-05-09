New HP Elitebook Folio and Envy M6 laptops announced

HP has gone product mad this morning - as you may have already seen from our hands-on of the refreshed Envy laptops and brand new Spectre XT Ultrabook. On top of all this new Ultrabook fodder were plenty of other products to bulk out its range of laptops, as well as some new printing hardware.

First up is the HP Pavillion M6, a mid-range laptop packing latest gen Intel processors or AMD chips. A 15.6-inch Brightview HD display coupled with dual-speaker Beats Audio tech ensures the hardware package doesn't disappoint.

A brushed-aluminium shell, discrete class graphics and HP CoolSense tech - which stops the laptop getting too hot so it can rest comfortably on your legs - completes the tech package. There is also a HD webcam thrown in and a June release date for those desperate to play with one sooner rather than later.

HP has seriously bulked out its business range of laptops with a broad array of less-exciting pieces of hardware. For us though, the standout product with business has to be the new Elitebook Folio, essentially a business-orientated Ultrabook.

Touting eight hours of battery life, the Folio has an optional battery expansion pack which will keep it ticking over for up to 20 hours. Fingerprint reader, smart card reader and a third-generation Intel V-Pro processor are all also crammed inside the Elitbook Folio. A 14-inch 1366 x 768 display keeps things on the right side of HD while ensuring the Folio is compact enough.

A particularly unusual announcement among all of HP's new gear was the first all-in-one portable printer. The OfficeJet 150 is designed so you can lug it around, scan in documents and send them out to your phone via Bluetooth. It appeared only briefly on HP's stage but was heavy enough that the woman carrying it out seemed to be struggling.

Lots of new kit from HP and a clear statement that it is well and truly still playing in the consumer market.

Like the sound of the new HP kit? Let us know in the comments below ...