HP Envy 14 Spectre adds Beats to the Ultrabook party

With HP recently reiterating its commitment to its PC division, it is with no surprise that the company has jumped feet first into the ever filling Ultrabook pool with the CES launch of the HP Envy 14 Spectre.

The slimline notebook, which was teased ahead of its Las Vegas unveiling, has now been given official status by the under fire company. It's a 14-inch model (although HP is keen to stress that the dimensions are more apt to a 13-inch machine) that weighs in at 1.8kg and is 19.9mm thick.

So, not the most petite Ultrabook by any stretch of the imagination but it is one of the best looking. And that's because it's a glass-based beauty, with plenty of shiny action going on.

“Sleek, midnight black glass on the outside and stark contrast silver on the inside make Spectre extraordinary, defying conventional notebook design,” said Louis Perrin, director, consumer products, Personal Systems Group, HP EMEA. “We chose the name for our first Envy Ultrabook to evoke mystery and to satisfy those who expect the unexpected.”

Indeed and in order to satisfy it comes a rocking with a 1600x900 resolution, Beats audio with dedicated controls, an Intel i5 or i7 processor, Intel HD graphics, an SSD of 128 or 256GB, 4 or 6GB of RAM and a couple of USB 3.0 ports. There is HDMI as well, Intel Rapid Start Technology and a 9 hour battery life.

The Beats audio is taken a step further by the dedicated control button that fires up a detailed EQ and sound control panel which also allows you to wirelessly beam your music to your audio setup. On board sound should be pretty decent too as it packs a couple of speakers that use the surface upon which it sits to beam out better quality audio.

Out in March, we've no GBP price at the moment but we know to expect a price-tag in Europe starting from €1,200.