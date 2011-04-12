  HP ePrint service for iPhone hits App Store

HP has just announced its HP ePrint service app for iPhone, allowing you to print all manner of info onto any networked enterprise printer.



This extension to HP's ePrint service, which allows users to send a print job directly to their printer using its own unique email address, uses HP ePrint Enterprise solution; this allows users to print within their enterprise network via the HP Managed Print Services, meaning the service App can be used to print at thousands of HP ePrint Mobile Print Locations worldwide, including FedEx Office and Hilton Worldwide.



The ePrint service app will make it possible for iPhone users to print emails, presentations and all manner of other documents when out and about - as long as they're in reach of a networked enterprise printer.

Fortunately finding one shouldn't be too tricky as you can use the app to find available print locations - these will include hotels and airports, as well as print and copy shops.



"With these ePrint enhancements, iPhone users can now print documents directly from their devices to our stores using our FedEx Office Print & Go service," said Brian Philips, president and chief executive officer, FedEx Office. "We are the only national print retailer to offer smartphone printing – making us the clear leader in the marketplace with our extensive portfolio of products and services."



The HP ePrint service App is available for free from the App Store.