HP goes off piste for limited edition Pavilion dv6 Rossignol laptops

HP has announced a pair of his and hers limited edition laptops, in collaboration with winter-sports company Rossignol, that it hopes will tap into the ski and snowboard demographic. Gnarly.

The revamped HP Pavilion v6 machines have been given a new lick of "sick" (sick means good) paint and have been renamed the HP Pavilion dv6 Attraxion VIII Echo, which is the one for the ladies; whilst the HP Pavilion dv6 Freeride S7 is the one for the chaps.

The HP Pavilion dv6 Rossignol edition is powered by an Intel dual-core processor (up to Core i5), ATI Mobility Radeon graphics, up to 8GB of DDR3 RAM and packs a HDD up to 500GB.

There's a DVD+ RW player on board and you can watch back footage from the slopes on the 15.6-inch LED bright view display with HD capabilities.

The HP True vision webcam and digital microphone will let you boast about your radical (do the kids still say radical?) moves to your buddies and there are four USB 2.0 slots, a HDMI port, a VGA port and a 5-in-one media reader.

It's audio-strong too with a stereo headphone jack and microphone and Altec Lansing speakers with Dolby advanced audio.

Yann Laphin, Rossignol group international communication director said:

"For all winter sports enthusiasts, Rossignol is the true legendary brand. We share common values with HP such as technological leadership and a passion for innovation. This year we’ve taken our partnership a step further and co-created the striking new HP Pavilion dv6 Rossignol edition notebooks.

"A perfect accessory to our ski collection, stylish without compromising on quality or performance, we’re confident these notebooks will be on many of our customers’ wish-lists this season".

There are no price or release details yet, but you can register your interest with HP now.