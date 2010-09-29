Here at Pocket-lint we were lucky enough to get a sneak preview of HP's new range of laptops and accessories that will be in shops in time for Christmas.
The flagship model - the Envy 17 - boasts 3D capability and is shipped with a pair of Xpand active shutter 3D specs and also has Beats Audio technology on board.
Equipped with a 17.3-inch HP 3D Ultra BrightView panel, the new model enables you to watch full 1080p 3D video and features quad-core Intel chips along with ATI Mobility Radeon HD 5850 discrete graphics and up to 2TB of storage.
The screen looked very bright and crisp and gave an immersive 3D experience with plenty of detail and depth, while the enormous trackpad made it easy to navigate. The backlit keyboard is also a nice touch.
Along with its premium looks and features, comes a premium price - yours for £1599.
Stay tuned for a full review.
HP Envy 17 with 3D
