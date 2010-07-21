HP Slate 500 detailed on HP website

The HP Slate has had a difficult launch history so far: being teased, then rumoured to be dropped, then delayed, then teased again, before seeing the operating system switched from Windows 7 to Palm, then all back on as if nothing had happened.

The latest in the long line of details is that the HP Slate has been revived and is now appearing on HP's own website, buried deep in the sitemap, but showing yet more details that we haven't yet been privy to.

Now supposedly dubbed the HP Slate 500, the new model, according to the page unearthed by PC World, will feature an 8.9-inch screen, and two cameras - all powered by Windows 7.

HP gives information on the following:

"No matter where you are or what kind of fun you’re in the mood for, the HP Slate 500 is all you need. Exclusive HP software gives you access to photos, videos and everything on the Internet with just a touch, while Windows 7 Premium gives you the power to do what you want.

"The unique design and 22.6 cm (8.9-inch) screen put the full Internet in your hands, while two cameras (video and still) let you capture life as it happens or participate in web conferencing.

"Adjust the screen orientation to fit your content and use the pen to write or draw as if on a piece of paper. Whatever you want to do, the HP Slate 500 helps you do it - and makes it more fun too".

It seems the tablet that plans to go up against the iPad might still have life in her yet.

We'll keep you posted.