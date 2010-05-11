HP Mini 210 Vivienne Tam edition modelled

Okay so there isn't much to say about the Vivienne Tam edition of the HP Mini 210, but when we got our hands on it today, we thought we had to share. Officially launched back in September 2009, it follows a number of models sporting the designer's customisation.

Described as a "digital clutch" (which will mean different things to men and women we are guessing), the Vivienne Tam edition comes with Tam's Butterfly Lovers design running across the top and is presented in a fetching gold colour. A few little details, like the Vivienne Tam name on the deck, and double happy character on the return key will remind you that you have a netbook that is slightly different.

You also get a lovely bag to slip it into and a special box, about which an HP spokesperson told us: "you also get a special box, so you can see where your money is going", not really an inspiring message, considering this edition costs £449.

The default specs for the Vivienne Tam edition are an Intel Atom N450 1.6GHz processor, 2GB RAM and a 93% keyboard. It has a glossy 10.1-inch display and has a hidey-hole behind the battery for your SIM card, should you want to use mobile broadband on the move, and a 320GB hard drive.

In terms of audio, the HP Mini 210 comes with Beats by Dr Dre looking to improve the audio offering from the normal poor netbook offering. You'll also be able to buy an accessory mouse in the same design for £34.99.

It comes with Windows 7 Premium, a boost from the usual Windows 7 Starter edition normally found on netbooks.

Take a peek at our photos and see if the Viv Tam edition is for you.