Honor unveils a refreshed MagicBook 14 laptop at IFA

(Pocket-lint) - Honor has unveiled a swathe of new products at IFA 2022, including its latest laptop, the MagicBook 14.

It's the first time that Honor has packaged its own OS Turbo into a laptop, and while the naming conventions are a little weird it's basically an internal refresh of the existing MagicBook 14.

-

There are some welcome upgrades, too, including a chunky boost to battery life that should see it last 17 hours of use on a single charge, with a 15-minute power-up getting you a full 3.5 hours of use.

Best VPN 2022: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer · 14 September 2021 Whether you are looking to use a VPN keep you secure online or geo-unlocked sites, we've got you covered from NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark and more

That's welcome for those who work on the move, as is a nearly 21 per cent gain in actual power thanks to an upgraded 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor.

It can be configured with a dedicated graphics card if desired, although we're not sure how cost-efficient that'll be.

On the design side, it's very much a MacBook lookalike, with a Space Gray colour option that we didn't realise other companies could name their designs, to be honest.

Honor says pre-orders for the laptop should go live today, although it hasn't yet shared the pricing for the laptop, which will be a key variable.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.