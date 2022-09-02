Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Honor unveils a refreshed MagicBook 14 laptop at IFA

News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
(Pocket-lint) - Honor has unveiled a swathe of new products at IFA 2022, including its latest laptop, the MagicBook 14.

It's the first time that Honor has packaged its own OS Turbo into a laptop, and while the naming conventions are a little weird it's basically an internal refresh of the existing MagicBook 14.

There are some welcome upgrades, too, including a chunky boost to battery life that should see it last 17 hours of use on a single charge, with a 15-minute power-up getting you a full 3.5 hours of use.

That's welcome for those who work on the move, as is a nearly 21 per cent gain in actual power thanks to an upgraded 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor.

It can be configured with a dedicated graphics card if desired, although we're not sure how cost-efficient that'll be.

On the design side, it's very much a MacBook lookalike, with a Space Gray colour option that we didn't realise other companies could name their designs, to be honest.

Honor says pre-orders for the laptop should go live today, although it hasn't yet shared the pricing for the laptop, which will be a key variable.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.