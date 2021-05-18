(Pocket-lint) - Honor has revealed its MagicBook laptop, available in 14-inch and 15-inch sizes, will bring the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors to the series.

Honor has now separated from Huawei - as first announced in November 2020 - functioning as an independent smartphone and technology company. That's led to all-new products - such as the MagicBook Pro, announced at CES 2021 - with more anticipated in the future.

The Honor MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15, however, aren't brand new designs - it's simply that these laptops' innards have been brought up to date for 2021.

The pairing of 11th Gen Intel Core i processors means Intel Iris Xe graphics on board, too, helping to bring decent battery life - claimed at over 10 hours - and enabling more graphical intense appliations.

The designs include a Full HD (1920 x 1080) screen resolution with trim surrounding bezel, along with multiple ports including HDMI, USB-C and USB-A to cater for all current needs.

The aluminium body is cut in 'Space Gray' only, bringing a rather MacBook-esque look to proceedings. It's a good looking Windows machine for a fair price, though. Both models are available to buy right now, with sales commencing in the UK (from £1199.90), Germany and France (from €849.90).

Writing by Mike Lowe.