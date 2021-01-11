(Pocket-lint) - Following the official split from Huawei, as announced in November 2020, Honor is now under new management. And it's launched its first new products at the virtual CES 2021: the Honor MagicBook Pro laptop and Honor Band 6 fitness tracker.

Ok, so these are hardly new new products. Both are updated iterations of a long-running series from the brand. Here's the lowdown on each.

10th Gen Intel Core i5 (10210U) processor, 16GB RAM

Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics card

Mystic Silver aluminium chassis

16.1-inch LCD display

Weight: 1.7kgs

56Wh battery

The 2021 model is really a soft update to the current market model of the MagicBook Pro. The biggest change is the shift from AMD Ryzen to a 10th Gen Intel Core processor, also bringing discrete Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics on board.

Otherwise it's a similar story: the 16.1-inch panel has a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio, the aluminium chassis appears the same - albeit it's now 'Mystic Silver' rather than 'Space Grey' - and there's plenty of ports, comprising an HDMI, three USB-A, one USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphones jack.

The Honor MagicBook Pro (2021) is expected to retail for $1000.

Colours: Meteorite Black, Sandstone Grey, Coral Pink

1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen display

Built-in heart-rate monitoring

Blood oxygen monitoring

Multiple workout modes

5ATM waterproofing

14 day battery life

The sixth-gen Honor Band is a bigger shift over its predecessor, thanks to a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display - its predecessor was 0.95-inch by comparison, so the new product has a much larger display.

The core specs are otherwise much the same: there's a heap of workout tracking modes, with a built-in heart-rate sensor (TruSeen 4.0, the next generation beyond 3.0 in the predecessor) and a blood oxygen monitor too.

The design - in one of three colours - remains waterproof to 50m deep, while providing up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge, meaning yu can wear it day and night for daytime, sports and sleep tracking all from the one device.

The Honor Band 6 is expected to retail for $35.

Writing by Mike Lowe.