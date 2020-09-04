(Pocket-lint) - Honor is adding a super-size laptop to its line-up: the MagicBook Pro will bring a 16.1-inch screen to the series for the first time.

Interestingly, Honor has specified the machine so it can cram that screen into a form-factor more typical of a 15.6-inch laptop. With just 4.9mm bezel to the screen edges, a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio is possible as a result.

And while the screen is large, the mixture of design (it's 16.9mm thick), materials (it's an aluminium chassis) - all helps make the 1.7kg weight relatively portable for a laptop of such a scale.

Honor has been seeing success with its MagicBook line-up in various markets, so there's logic in expanding into a larger-screen format. However, the 'Pro' name doesn't mean you get discrete graphics here: the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-series processor comes with an integrated chip, not a separate.

The Pro name seems to be more a push for screen features. This MagicBook can handle 100% sRGB and has been TUVRheinland certified as flicker-free, too.

Elsewhere the MagicBook Pro offers dual fans and dual heat pipes, said to improve cooling and deliver just 25dB of fan noise. There's 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and 65W fast-charging to ensure quick top-ups give lots of extra battery life when you need it.

In addition to the MagicBook Pro, Honor is also announcing MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 updates - to feature the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU this time around.

The MagicBook Pro will be available in mainland Europe from 7 September, priced at €899. We're still awaiting UK pricing.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Editing by Rik Henderson.