Google scraps Pixelbook plans

(Pocket-lint) - Google has dissolved its Pixelbook team and cancelled the product, reports say.

With the flagship Chromebook supposedly set to debut next year, it was far into the development process, and the news comes as a bit of a surprise.

-

Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, previously stated that he plans to slow down hiring and cut some projects, it would appear that the Pixelbook team was one of the first to go.

"In some cases, that means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes," said Pichai in an internal memo, back in July.

"In other cases, that means pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas." - which appears to be what has happened in this case.

The Pixelbook line consisted of high-end Chromebooks that showed the operating system running at its best.

Best VPN 2022: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer · 14 September 2021 Whether you are looking to use a VPN keep you secure online or geo-unlocked sites, we've got you covered from NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark and more

But while the hardware was gorgeous, the price tag was hard to stomach, with most shoppers in the price range opting for a Windows machine or MacBook instead.

The last release we saw was the Pixelbook Go in late 2019, which was a more affordable, yet still high-performance Chromebook, with a $649 price tag.

Chromebooks have been steadily increasing in popularity and saw a real boost in sales when the pandemic first hit, but most were opting for cheaper devices.

Even still, the options for higher-end Chromebooks are more plentiful than ever, and with some manufacturers able to offer more competitive pricing, Google's presence in the space isn't as crucial as it may once have been.

We're sad to see the product line go, but who knows, maybe it'll make a return in the future. Google appeared to be done with Android tablets for a long time, and now we're expecting a return, the same could prove true for Pixelbooks.

Writing by Luke Baker.