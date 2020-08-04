(Pocket-lint) - Google is trying to tempt more people into buying a Chromebook with various perks including free storage and now free Google Stadia Pro access too.

The company is currently offering a short-term bonus of three months of access to Stadia Pro. Stadia is Google's cloud gaming service that allows you to play high-end games on everything from phones, tablets, laptops, TVs and, of course, Chromebooks.

This "perk" is just a trial period and you'll need to pay the £8.99/$9.99 a month after that period if you wish to continue, but you can cancel at any time and it's certainly an interesting incentive if you want to do more with your Chromebook when you first get it.

If you don't know already, Stadia Pro gives you access to all manner of things including 4K HDR gameplay and 5.1 surround sound, plus free games every month which includes the likes of Metro 2033 Redux, Strange Brigade, Destiny 2, Grid, Zombie Army 4 and more.

It seems that Google is fairly determined to show how appealing Chromebooks can be. Low prices, cloud storage, a secure operating system, the tease of Windows apps in future and accessible gaming too. What's not to like?

Writing by Adrian Willings.