Windows apps could be coming to Chromebooks

(Pocket-lint) - It seems that Google is working on supporting Windows applications on Chromebooks at some point in the future.

Thanks to the company's partnership with Parallels, there's hope that Chromebook owners will be able to run full-blown applications like Microsoft Word, Excel and more "seamlessly" in future.

Parallels has been around for many years, letting Mac owners running Windows software without having to dual-boot. This method simply runs like any other app but loads the other operating system inside it.

Speaking to The Verge, Google has been detailing its plans to use Parallels Desktop in a similar way for Chromebooks. This method will allow Windows apps to launch and users to open Windows files in a Chromebook more easily too.

The company previously considered a dual-boot system to allow users to launch either Windows or ChromeOS but decided against it as user security is of paramount importance. Chromebooks have a verified boot process to ensure everything is secure, so a secondary OS may compromise that security.

Parallels Desktop is the preferable solution and one that Google hopes will encourage businesses to make the move to Chromebooks. This is an enterprise solution first and there's no official word on launch date or pricing yet. but you can sign-up to register your interest at least.

Writing by Adrian Willings.