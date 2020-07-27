Google offering 100GB of Google One storage for Chromebook owners

If you own a Chromebook, there are some special perks you can take advantage of from time to time. One of these is currently 100GB of free Google One storage for 12 months.

If you are a proud Chromebook owner and need a little bit of extra storage then this offer is certainly an added bonus to your device ownership. To redeem the offer, head over to the Chromebook Perks site and click to get the perk.

It's worth noting that you need to be on your Chromebook at the time, if you're using another device to browse the site, you won't be able to redeem as the browser will check to see you do in fact own a Chromebook.

It also won't necessarily work for all Chromebooks from what we've seen. We have an older Chromebook knocking around we tried it on that Google denied the perk for.

You'll likely need one of the newer and better Chromebooks, but it's certainly an added bonus for ownership. Another highlight is this Google One perk is available to be redeemed until 31 January 2021, so there's plenty of time left on the offer and you can take advantage of it if you're thinking of buying a Chromebook in the near future.

Writing by Adrian Willings.