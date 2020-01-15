Google has announced that the Pixelbook Go is now available to buy in the UK, having been announced alongside the Pixel 4 and launching in the US in late 2019.

The Pixelbook Go is designed to be a portable but powerful Chromebook, looking to rival the Microsoft Surface Go. With Google officially stepping away from tablets, the Pixelbook Go is the next generation for portable productivity.

One of the distinctive features of the Pixelbook Go is the wavy underside, designed for great grip on the move, while the surface is brushed aluminium.

But where the Pixelbook Go has really won praise from reviewers is in the keyboard, which is said to offer a lovely typing experience. It's designed to offer a quiet typing experience from the Hush Keys, so that when you're bashing out emails in a coffee shop no one else has to listen to the clatter from your computer.

It's a Chromebook so naturally runs Chrome OS and there are a range of hardware options available from the entry-level Core M3 through to Core i7, storage ranges up to 256GB and on the top model there's a 4K display too.

The prices for the Pixelbook Go start at £629, running all the way up to £1329. It's available from a variety of retailers in the UK now.