Pixel Slate for $450 with free keyboard and Pixel pen is a killer deal

Black Friday is well and truly here, and as part of the savings, there's a killer offer on the Google Pixel Slate.

Head over to Best Buy and you can get the 2-in-1 Chrome tablet for $449, plus get a free keyboard and a stylus.

Google's attempt at a 2-in-1 may have been slightly criticised for its high price point when it first came out (mostly thanks to the additional cost of the keyboard cover and the pen), but in its current discounted state, it's a virtual no brainer.

Not only has the Chrome OS-based tablet had its price slashed from $799.00 to $449.00, but you can also claim a free keyboard cover and a free Pixelbook Pen. Those two accessories usually cost $199 and $99 respectively.

In essence, you're getting around $1,100 of product for less than half price.

In the UK you get a similar deal. At Currys you can get the tablet on its own for £449, but sadly there's no free keyboard and pen offer in Blighty. You can see that offer here.

In our opinion, we'd argue that to get the best experience from the Pixel Slate, you do need a keyboard with it.

We think it makes a better Chromebook than a tablet, since the operating system isn't that well optimised for full-touch use.

With the keyboard, what you end up with is essentially a touchscreen laptop running Chrome OS, and that means it's speedy, reliable and the keyboard is actually nice to type on.

You can see our other laptop deals in a dedicated feature. Or - if $449 is a little out of your price range for the holidays - there are a load of Chromebooks dropped to $150.