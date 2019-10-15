The Pixelbook Go leaks out again - but it looks a bit different this time

More official-looking images of the new, low-priced Pixelbook Go laptop have leaked out. The new device won't be a tablet - as Google says it has given up on those - but a laptop running Chrome OS.

The new laptop shown in these images is a little more standard-looking than the ribbed finish we saw in leaked images - again from 9to5Google- last week. However, this model is pink which matches up with previously leaked information about the colours. There is also a 'G' symbol in the right place compared to other Google products.

Indeed, there was a sizeable leak of lots of Pixelbook Go specs last Friday, too. Crucially it's thought that Google will be putting it into the market at a reduced price point versus older Chromebooks.

Google is having its big hardware reveal later today and we believe the Pixelbook Go will be there. We'll be bringing you all the info on the site later today. We're expecting a new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL - which have been leaked to death - as well as a new Nest Mini, Nest WiFi (an update to Google WiFi) and new Pixel Buds, too.

Here are the previously leaked Pixelbook Go specs: