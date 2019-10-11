Having hung up on tablets production, Google is forging forward with its laptop production. The forthcoming Google Pixelbook Go was hardly a secret - we had reported on it back in September - but new hands-on images from 9to5Google show the Chromebook in full.

It's quite the leak, just ahead of Google's Pixel announcement event, which is penned for 15 October. So what can you expect of the Pixelbook Go?

Colours: Just Black (black, unsurprisingly) and Not Pink (which is pink)

13.3-inch touchscreen, 16:9 aspect, Full HD and 4K resolution options

Intel Core m3, i5, and i7 configs; 8GB or 16GB RAM options

64GB, 128GB, 256GB storage options

Titan C chip - for security purposes

2MP front-facing camera

2x USB-C ports

1x 3.5mm jack

First, the Go is the latest in the evolution of Chromebook, which runs Google's Chrome OS. This has developed from online-only workflow from years back to a far more capable online/offline setup, as best presented in the earlier Google Pixelbook.

However, the Go has less bezel around its 13.3-inch screen than the earlier Pixelbook, making for a smaller footprint. That screen is touch-sensitive and, according to 9to5Google lacks stylus support. So no Pen functionality here.

Various specifications will exist, ranging from lower-end Intel Core m3 through to Core i7, with 8GB or 16GB RAM, and 64-256GB storage, depending on what you need and how much you want to spend.

As its name suggests, the Go is the epitome of portable, with a small-scale build being its main sell. Our bet is that it'll be a chunk cheaper than the earlier Pixelbook to open up a wider audience for the latest Chrome OS champ.

There's no word of 4G/LTE, though, which we thought might be on the cards - especially as Microsoft offers this in its latest Surface Go.