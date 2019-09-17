It looks like we won't be getting a new Pixelbook at Google's upcoming launch

It looks very much like Google isn't going to launch a next-generation Pixelbook at its event next month.

The teaser for Google's 15 October launch event doesn't mention laptops at all, instead saying signing up for updates means you'll be first in line to hear "about the new Pixel phone and connected phone devices".

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are nailed on, while there is also set to be a new Nest Mini, effectively a second generation of the Google Home Mini. Google will also surely renew the ageing Google Home, too. There may also be a Pixel 4a.

The Pixelbook news is a surprise because Google's hardware chief said in June that the search giant had canned work on Google tablets like the failed Pixel Slate to concentrate on laptop work, instead preferring to work with partners on those devices. We were strongly expecting a second-generation Pixelbook at this event as well as, potentially a cheaper version to capitalise on the relative success of Chrome OS.

There have been several rumours of an upcoming device, codenamed Hatch and running on the Intel Comet Lake platform. But it's now looking like it will be launched at a later date.

Why no more tablets? The harsh reality, of course, is that aside from the popular Asus-made Nexus 7 there has never been a Google-backed tablet that has come anything close to hanging onto the coat-tails of the iPad. And, at the cheap end, Amazon's Fire OS tablets are so cheap they're a no-brainer.